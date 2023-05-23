Looking Glass taps ChatGPT for holographic cartoon animals

Two things have always felt true about Brooklyn-based 3D display startup Looking Glass. First, their technology is really cool and it always impresses. Second, is that you can’t quite figure out who it’s for. A major pitfall for commercial innovation is that both of these things can be true at once.



The 32- and 65-inch systems are cost prohibitive, even for a lot of corporate buyers. At $399, the desktop Portrait is far more accessible, but the feature set needs expanding. I know one person who bought one to show off his NFTs — as niche as that market has always seemed, I would think it’s even smaller now given everything that’s transpired in the past couple of years. If you own an NFT, hide your shame.