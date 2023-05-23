Looking Glass taps ChatGPT for holographic cartoon animals

Variety
2023-05-23 | 12:28
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Looking Glass taps ChatGPT for holographic cartoon animals
0min
Looking Glass taps ChatGPT for holographic cartoon animals

Two things have always felt true about Brooklyn-based 3D display startup Looking Glass. First, their technology is really cool and it always impresses. Second, is that you can’t quite figure out who it’s for. A major pitfall for commercial innovation is that both of these things can be true at once.

The 32- and 65-inch systems are cost prohibitive, even for a lot of corporate buyers. At $399, the desktop Portrait is far more accessible, but the feature set needs expanding. I know one person who bought one to show off his NFTs — as niche as that market has always seemed, I would think it’s even smaller now given everything that’s transpired in the past couple of years. If you own an NFT, hide your shame.
 

Variety

Looking Glass

Taps

ChatGPT

Holographic

Cartoon

Animals

3D

Display

Startup

NFT

