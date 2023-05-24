News
Microsoft's AI reaches Indian villages
2023-05-24 | 09:55
Microsoft’s AI reaches Indian villages
Merely months have passed since Microsoft and OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT to the world, sparking a fervor among tech enthusiasts and industry titans. Now, the technology that underpins this generative AI is breaking barriers, reaching remote hamlets hundreds of miles away from the tech hubbubs of Seattle and San Francisco.
Jugalbandi, a chatbot built in collaboration by Microsoft, the open-source initiative OpenNyAI, and AI4Bharat, backed by the Indian government, is showing signs of progress in redefining information access for villagers in India, offering insights into more than 170 government programs in 10 indigenous languages.
TechCrunch
Variety
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Microsoft
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Reaches
Indian
Villages
