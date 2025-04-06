Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US

World News
06-04-2025 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Budapest on Sunday to head to the U.S. to talk tariffs and Iran with President Donald Trump after wrapping up a multi-day visit to Hungary.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted his long-standing Israeli ally in Hungary this week despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Netanyahu's visit came as Hungary announced its withdrawal from the tribunal.

"I have just concluded a very important visit to Hungary," Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that cooperation in the production of munitions, among other issues, was discussed.

Netanyahu is headed straight to the United States, where he is set to discuss tariffs, Iran, and the ICC, among other thorny issues, with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hungary

Visit

US

LBCI Next
UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-02

Israel's Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant

LBCI
World News
2025-03-30

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-13

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Hungary soon, Orban aide says

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

Netanyahu's Hungary visit 'bad day' for international law: German FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future

LBCI
World News
12:27

France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation

LBCI
World News
11:56

Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'

LBCI
World News
11:43

'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:30

Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29

Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Al-Rahi slams political efforts to expand control under guise of reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More