Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Budapest on Sunday to head to the U.S. to talk tariffs and Iran with President Donald Trump after wrapping up a multi-day visit to Hungary.



Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted his long-standing Israeli ally in Hungary this week despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.



Netanyahu's visit came as Hungary announced its withdrawal from the tribunal.



"I have just concluded a very important visit to Hungary," Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that cooperation in the production of munitions, among other issues, was discussed.



Netanyahu is headed straight to the United States, where he is set to discuss tariffs, Iran, and the ICC, among other thorny issues, with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.



AFP