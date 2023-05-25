Google Play Games for PC is now rolling out to Europe and New Zealand

Google is now rolling out Google Play Games for PC Beta — a service that lets you play Android games on Windows — to users in Europe and New Zealand. The company officially announced the annual Google for Game Developers Summit in March.



The company first introduced the program in 2022 and it is available in over 50 countries across the world. The current phase of rollout includes New Zealand and more than 40 European countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, and the UK. Earlier, the project was available to players in 13 countries including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and the US.