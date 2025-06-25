Trump-Zelensky talks confirmed for Wednesday: Ukrainian presidency source

25-06-2025 | 04:01
Trump-Zelensky talks confirmed for Wednesday: Ukrainian presidency source
Trump-Zelensky talks confirmed for Wednesday: Ukrainian presidency source

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet during the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian presidency source told AFP.

The source said that both sides are expected to make brief statements ahead of the talks that are scheduled to start at around 12:30 GMT.

AFP

