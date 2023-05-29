On a culinary homecoming, influencer chefs look to perpetuate Palestinian dishes

Variety
2023-05-29 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On a culinary homecoming, influencer chefs look to perpetuate Palestinian dishes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
On a culinary homecoming, influencer chefs look to perpetuate Palestinian dishes

For Canadian celebrity chef Suzanne Husseini, a first culinary tour of the Palestinian territories was a chance to preserve and promote the dishes and folk-remedies of her ancestry.

During a farm-to-table tour of the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Husseini and four other high-profile chefs encountered a Palestinian cuisine often unfamiliar to foreigners more accustomed to news of conflict with Israel.
 
"I'm back home, in Palestine, to follow, to see, to explore and document and research and reconnect with my people, with the land, with the farms, with the food - because food is my language," said Husseini, whose family comes from a town near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The tour was sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with a view to expanding the international appeal of Palestinian cuisine despite the relative scarcity and expense of some of its ingredients.

The chefs, with Palestinian roots, focused on traditional techniques such as how to turn the poisonous dark purple Palestine lily, which blooms in the spring, into an ingredient for soups and a traditional medicine.
 
They also learned about the nutritional benefits of "freekeh", wheat picked while still green, smoked to retain its natural proteins and served like rice.

Mirna Bamieh, a chef and founder of the Palestine Hosting Society, which curates and seeks to revive traditional Palestinian recipes, discovered a local variant of the "kubeh" meat dumpling frequently associated with Kurdish kitchens.

"It was super fascinating because you know, we always think that we don't have a kubeh culture in Palestine,” Bamieh said.

Ismail Abu Arafeh, head of Solutions Mapping at the UNDP, said the tour gave the chefs a window into the wider culture of Palestinians amid their decades-old struggle for statehood.

"They want to see the history, the cultural significance, but also, most importantly, the nutritional value of what these old dishes bring," he added, suggesting the process could "position Palestine as a niche market that serves really the old traditional ways of production".
 

Variety

Culinary

Homecoming

Influencer

Chefs

Look

Perpetuate

Palestinian

Dishes

Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:44

Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says

LBCI
World
01:22

Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-27

Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-26

Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:50

Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Variety
05:27

AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says

LBCI
Variety
05:08

Uber executive says European taxis joining platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
World
02:28

Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More