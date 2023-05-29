Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns

Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India, the once chart-topping mobile game in the South Asian market, is now available to download on Android and iOS nearly a year after being ousted due to national security concerns.



The South Korean developer said on Monday that BGMI is returning with version 2.5 update, which features a fresh map, called Nusa, and upgraded weapons.



BGMI is returning to India as part of a three-month trial, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT said earlier this month. The ministry will be watching the game for any sign of disruptions, including its addictive nature. In response, Krafton said it will cap the gameplay at three hours daily for players under 18 and six hours for adults.