Reliance’s JioCinema breaks world record with free cricket streaming

India’s JioCinema broke the global record for the most concurrent views to a live streamed event on Monday, eclipsing a long-standing milestone set by Disney’s Hotstar, as the Asian tycoon Mukesh Ambani spares no expense in expanding his digital empire.



the Indian streaming platform, whose investor includes James Murdoch’s Bodhi Tree-backed Viacom18, drew over 32 million simultaneous viewers for the finale of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, featuring Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans.