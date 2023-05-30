Amazon is testing dine-in payments in India

Variety
2023-05-30 | 09:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amazon is testing dine-in payments in India
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Amazon is testing dine-in payments in India

After shutting down its food delivery business last year, Amazon India is now experimenting with dine-in payments. The company has initiated a limited introduction of bill payments at restaurants using Amazon Pay.

The facility is currently active in select areas of Bengaluru with a limited set of restaurants. Users can head to Amazon Pay > Dining in the Amazon app to make payments using credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, or Amazon Pay Later. At the moment, Amazon India is offering discounts on bill payments at almost all listed restaurants.
 

Variety

Amazon

Testing

Dine-In

Payments

India

LBCI Next
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-29

Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
World
10:07

A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win

LBCI
Variety
09:49

OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More