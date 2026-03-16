Lebanese president reaffirms commitment to state authority

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the state remains the only authority capable of protecting all citizens and reaffirmed his commitment to restoring state institutions despite the challenges facing the country.



"The state is the one that protects everyone, and we will continue pursuing the option of restoring the state regardless of the obstacles we face," Aoun said



Aoun added that no one had expected the country once again to become the arena for the wars of others, expressing hope for progress in the initiative he recently launched to halt what he described as the daily losses being paid by all Lebanese.