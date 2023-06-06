Atmospheric CO2 now 50% higher than pre-industrial level - NOAA

Variety
2023-06-06 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Atmospheric CO2 now 50% higher than pre-industrial level - NOAA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Atmospheric CO2 now 50% higher than pre-industrial level - NOAA

Carbon dioxide levels as measured atop a Hawaiian volcano extended their record-breaking rise in 2023, reaching a level more than 50% higher than at the onset of the industrial era, U.S. scientists reported on Monday.

CO2 at the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory reached 424 parts per million in May, up 3 ppm from the previous year and continuing a climb into a range from an era millions of years ago, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography said.

NOAA's average measurement came in at 424.0 ppm. Scripps, which maintains an independent record, showed an average in May of 423.78 ppm, also an increase of 3.0 ppm from a year earlier. Measurements are taken in May because it is the month when CO2 peaks in the Northern Hemisphere.

The outpost on Mauna Loa has measured atmospheric CO2 since 1958, when the level was less than 320 ppm, and shown a steady increase since then in what NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad called "a direct result of human activity."

The upward trend is known as the Keeling Curve for how the ascent is depicted in a graph and named after David Keeling, who started the measures for Scripps in 1958. NOAA began collaborating with Scripps on the measurements in 1974.

The Scripps program is now run by Keeling's son, geochemist Ralph Keeling.

"What we'd like to see is the curve plateauing and even falling because carbon dioxide as high as 420 or 425 parts per million is not good," Keeling said in the NOAA statement. "It shows that as much as we've done to mitigate and reduce emissions, we still have a long way to go."

This year's measurements were taken from a temporary site because lava flows cut off access to the Mauna Loa observatory in November 2022, NOAA said.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Atmospheric

CO2

Industrial

NOAA

LBCI Next
Canada on track for its worst-ever wildfire season
Hollywood actors authorize strike as writers still out
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-06-05

US, India conclude roadmap for defense industrial cooperation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-23

9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-22

Tiger Global backs Indian industrial IoT startup Infinite Uptime in $18.8M funding round

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

German industrial output slumps, recession fears rise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:55

Collaborative Fund backs Korea’s Sopoong Ventures to grow its footprint in Asia

LBCI
Variety
08:37

Zoom brings local data storage to paying European customers

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Sensi.AI and Flint Capital speak on developing and deploying AI solutions in healthcare

LBCI
Variety
08:33

BOND brings inspirational-driven approach to livestream shopping, raises $2M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More