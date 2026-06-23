Pezeshkian: Iran will never negotiate its defense capabilities

Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 13:20
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Pezeshkian: Iran will never negotiate its defense capabilities
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Pezeshkian: Iran will never negotiate its defense capabilities

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Iran’s missiles were not included in the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States and would never be included.

In a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister in Islamabad, Pezeshkian added that Iran will never negotiate its defense capabilities with any country, stressing that it firmly believes regional peace and stability can only be achieved through open dialogue and regional cooperation.

Reuters

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