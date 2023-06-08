OpenAI still not training GPT-5, Sam Altman says

2023-06-08 | 07:32
OpenAI still not training GPT-5, Sam Altman says
OpenAI still not training GPT-5, Sam Altman says

OpenAI is still not training GPT-5, months after the Microsoft-backed startup pledged to not work on the successor to GPT-4 “for some time” after many industry executives and academics expressed concerns about the fast-rate of advancements by Sam Altman’s large language models.

“We have a lot of work to do before we start that model,” Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, said at a conference hosted by Indian newspaper Economic Times. “We’re working on the new ideas that we think we need for it, but we are certainly not close to it to start.”
 

