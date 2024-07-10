News
Microsoft gives up OpenAI board seat amid regulator scrutiny
2024-07-10 | 05:51
Microsoft has ditched plans to take up an observer seat on the board of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday, as antitrust regulators step up their scrutiny of the artificial intelligence market.
"Over the past eight months we have witnessed significant progress by the newly formed board and are confident in the company's direction," said the letter sent by Microsoft to OpenAI on Tuesday. "We no longer believe our limited role as an observer is necessary."
AFP
