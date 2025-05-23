Lebanon and Palestinian officials discuss roadmap to disarm camps

Lebanese and Palestinian officials held the first joint meeting to address the situation in Palestinian camps in Lebanon, following a call by Lebanese Palestinian Dialogue Committee head Ramez Dimashkieh.



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to resolve the issue of armed groups in the camps, calling it a step forward for bilateral ties and refugee welfare.



Lebanese authorities emphasized the need for a clear and timely disarmament plan.



The two sides agreed to start a phased disarmament process, while also advancing the economic and social rights of refugees. They also committed to regular meetings and closer coordination to ensure stability and respect for Lebanese sovereignty.