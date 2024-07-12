X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's X platform is misleading users with its blue checkmarks for certified accounts, and is also violating EU content rules, Brussels said Friday, in a finding that could lead to hefty fines.



The social network "deceives" users with its blue badges since anyone can now obtain one, impacting "users' ability to make free and informed decisions", the European Commission said.



The EU also found that X broke rules related to transparency on advertising and giving researchers access to public data.



AFP