NASA releases Webb telescope images of galactic merger
Variety and Tech
2024-07-13 | 00:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
NASA releases Webb telescope images of galactic merger
NASA released on Friday a pair of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope showing two galaxies - one nicknamed the Penguin and the other the Egg - in the process of merging in sort of a cosmic ballet as the US space agency marked two years since it unveiled the orbiting observatory's first scientific results.
Webb, which was launched in 2021 and began collecting data the following year, has reshaped the understanding of the early universe while taking stunning pictures of the cosmos.
The two galaxies in the images are situated 326 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).
"We see two galaxies, each a collection of billions of stars. The galaxies are in the process of merging. That's a common way that galaxies like our own build up over time, to grow from small galaxies - like those that Webb has found shortly after the Big Bang – into mature galaxies like our own Milky Way," said Jane Rigby, NASA Webb senior project scientist.
Since becoming operational, Webb has observed galaxies teeming with stars that formed within a few hundred million years of the Big Bang event that marked the beginning of the universe about 13.8 billion years ago.
The mingling Penguin and Egg galaxies are collectively known as Arp 142. They are shown in the imagery, joined by a haze that is a mix of stars and gas amid their slow-motion merger.
The Penguin galaxy, so dubbed because its shape from the perspective of the telescope resembles that flightless bird, including a beak-like region, is formally called NGC 2936.
It is a spiral-shaped galaxy, now a bit distorted. The Egg galaxy, also named for its shape, is formally called NGC 2937. It is a compact elliptical-shaped galaxy. Together, their appearance is suggestive of a penguin guarding its egg.
Their interaction, according to NASA, was set in motion between 25 and 75 million years ago, and they are expected to become a single galaxy hundreds of millions of years from now.
Webb has detected the earliest-known galaxies and has provided insight into areas such as the composition of planets beyond our solar system, known as exoplanets, and the nature of star-forming regions in the cosmos.
"This mission has allowed us to look back to the most distant galaxies ever observed and understand the very early universe in a new way," said Mark Clampin, astrophysics division director at NASA headquarters.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
NASA
James Webb Space
Telescope
Galaxy
United States
