Warner Bros. Discovery rejects Paramount bid

World News
17-12-2025 | 09:34
High views
Warner Bros. Discovery rejects Paramount bid
Warner Bros. Discovery rejects Paramount bid

Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday rejected a hostile takeover bid by Paramount, launched last week to trump plans by streaming giant Netflix to acquire the Hollywood giant and owner of CNN.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the terms of the Netflix merger were better, while the Paramount offer "once again fails to address key concerns that we have consistently communicated...throughout our extensive engagement and review of their six previous proposals."

"We are confident that our merger with Netflix represents superior, more certain value for our shareholders," it said.

Netflix shocked the industry on December 5 by announcing it had sealed an agreement to buy the film and television studio for nearly $83 billion, the entertainment industry's biggest consolidation deal this decade.

Three days later, Paramount -- whose CEO is David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, an ally of Donald Trump -- launched an all-cash tender offer valuing the entertainment giant at $108.4 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he wanted to ensure CNN gets new ownership as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery sale, targeting the news outlet he has long feuded with.

AFP

World News

Variety and Tech

United States

Warner Bros

Paramount

Netflix

Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials
