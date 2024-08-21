'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia

Variety and Tech
2024-08-21 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Large-scale&#39; outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia

Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp experienced large-scale outages in Russia on Wednesday, the country's official media regulator Roskomnadzor said.

"On August 21, from 2 pm, the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Control Centre recorded a large-scale disruption in the operation of messengers Telegram and WhatsApp," it said in a statement.
 
AFP
 

World News

Variety and Tech

Outage

Telegram

WhatsApp

Russia

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia

LBCI
World News
05:43

Russia says delaying local elections in seven areas of Kursk region

LBCI
World News
01:30

Russia: NATO countries involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into Kursk

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:56

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

LBCI
Variety and Tech
15:39

Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17

Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
10:08

Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source

LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More