News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
Variety and Tech
2024-08-21 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp experienced large-scale outages in Russia on Wednesday, the country's official media regulator Roskomnadzor said.
"On August 21, from 2 pm, the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Control Centre recorded a large-scale disruption in the operation of messengers Telegram and WhatsApp," it said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Outage
Telegram
WhatsApp
Russia
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-08
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
World News
2024-08-08
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
0
World News
05:43
Russia says delaying local elections in seven areas of Kursk region
World News
05:43
Russia says delaying local elections in seven areas of Kursk region
0
World News
01:30
Russia: NATO countries involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into Kursk
World News
01:30
Russia: NATO countries involved in preparing Ukraine's incursion into Kursk
0
World News
2024-08-20
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
World News
2024-08-20
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:56
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Variety and Tech
03:56
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
0
Variety and Tech
15:39
Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'
Variety and Tech
15:39
Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'
0
World News
2024-08-19
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
World News
2024-08-19
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17
Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17
Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
World News
10:08
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
World News
10:08
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
0
World News
2024-06-26
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
World News
2024-06-26
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
4
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
5
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
7
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More