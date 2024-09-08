Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years

Variety and Tech
2024-09-08 | 00:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years

SpaceX will launch its first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a post on X on Saturday.

"These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars," Musk said, adding if those landings go well, his space company will launch its first crewed flights to Mars in four years.

"Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years," the billionaire said.

In April, Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, said the first uncrewed starship to land on Mars would be within five years, with the first people landing on Mars within seven years.

In June, a Starship rocket survived a fiery, hypersonic return from space and achieved a breakthrough landing demonstration in the Indian Ocean, completing a full test mission around the globe on the rocket's fourth try.

Musk is counting on Starship to fulfill his goal of producing a large, multipurpose next-generation spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the moon later this decade and ultimately flying to Mars.

Reuters

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

Starship

Mars

Space

Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-27

Iran's Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-08-27

Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:42

New iPhone will use Arm’s chip technology for AI, the Financial Times reports

LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05

Cooling Cities: Sustainable Solutions for Urban Heat in a Warming World

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:42

New iPhone will use Arm’s chip technology for AI, the Financial Times reports

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

Maduro hails Venezuela Supreme Court's validation of his reelection

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
World News
08:28

Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More