Apple announces new iPhone built for AI

2024-09-09 | 13:30
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI

Apple on Monday announced a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and show it is keeping up in the technology race.

"We are thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said at an event at the iPhone-maker's Silicon Valley headquarters.

