Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead
Middle East News
24-02-2026 | 03:27
Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead
An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot and two merchants, state media reported.
The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, the reports added.
Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.
Reuters
Middle East News
military
helicopter
crashes
fruit
market,
Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'
Previous
