Advanced AI chips cleared for export to UAE under Microsoft deal: Report

Variety and Tech
2024-12-07 | 13:22
High views
Advanced AI chips cleared for export to UAE under Microsoft deal: Report
Advanced AI chips cleared for export to UAE under Microsoft deal: Report

The U.S. government has approved the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips to a Microsoft-operated facility in the United Arab Emirates as part of the company's partnership with Emirati AI firm G42, Axios reported on Saturday, citing two people familiar with the deal.

Reuters
 

