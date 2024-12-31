Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday, bringing an end to one of Hollywood's most contentious and closely followed celebrity splits.



Jolie filed for a divorce from Pitt, her husband of two years and romantic partner since 2005, eight years ago. The relationship between two of Hollywood's most well-known actors had provided steady fodder for the tabloid media for years.



"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over," Jolie's lawyer James Simon said in a statement, adding that a divorce settlement has been finalised, signed and filed with the court.



No details of the settlement were immediately revealed. Pitt's representatives did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.



Reuters