'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network

There will be "real-world harm" if Meta expands its decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram beyond the United States, the International Fact-Checking Network said Thursday.



"If Meta decides to stop the program worldwide, it is almost certain to result in real-world harm in many places," said the network of more than 130 organizations, including AFP, as it warned some of more than 100 countries with similar programs are "highly vulnerable to misinformation" that spurs violence.



AFP