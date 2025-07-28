PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

28-07-2025 | 10:26
PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously
PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on Monday that President Joseph Aoun has posthumously awarded the late Ziad Rahbani the National Order of the Cedar, rank of Commander, in recognition of his artistic and cultural legacy.

“I was honored to be entrusted with delivering the decoration to his esteemed family today,” Salam said.

In a tribute to Rahbani, Salam described him as a “brilliant and creative” figure, saying: “Ziad Rahbani, you were the honest cry of our generation — committed to the causes of humanity and the nation. You said what many of us did not dare to say, and you will remain a voice of beauty, rebellion, and truth.”

