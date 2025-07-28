Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is considering convening a special cabinet session focused on Hezbollah’s weapons.



He wants the meeting to be productive and lead to concrete results but is still deciding on the right timing.



Lebanese officials, including Salam, are awaiting a response from U.S. envoy Tom Barrack regarding a recent proposal delivered in Beirut. Salam is unsure whether to hold the session before or after receiving that response.



Although reports say Salam brought a proposal from Paris to Ain al-Tineh suggesting a dedicated ministerial meeting on Hezbollah’s arms, sources say he communicated to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt that no aid will be provided until the weapons issue is resolved and reforms are completed.



Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Baabda Palace indicates that any proposal lacking consensus or thorough preparation will not be put before the cabinet, as Hezbollah interprets the situation.



These developments come as U.S. envoy Tom Barrack tied the government’s credibility to turning its promises of exclusive state control over arms into real action. He emphasized that both the government and Hezbollah must fully comply to prevent Lebanon from remaining trapped in its current deadlock.



Insiders see this as increased pressure on the government to follow through on a roadmap implementing the ceasefire agreement. The government had already committed to the deal during former Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s tenure and reaffirmed its commitment in its policy statement, including approval of the army deployment plan.



At the same time, sources familiar with recent discussions between Berri and Barrack say that Berri conveyed to the envoy that Lebanon cannot rush the weapons issue, especially as Hezbollah has demonstrated a positive stance and commitment to the ceasefire, maintaining neutrality in the Iran-Israel conflict, and being part of both the executive and legislative branches.



Sources also say Barrack communicated Lebanon’s position emphasizing the need to halt Israeli attacks before starting serious talks on weapons, expressing surprise at his firm tone on the matter.