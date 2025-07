The vehicle carrying the casket of Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani departed the hospital in Beirut’s Hamra district Monday to scenes of heartfelt emotion.Mourners gathered outside the hospital erupted in applause and traditional ululations, scattering flowers in tribute to the influential composer.Rahbani’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief across Lebanon and beyond, with many reflecting on his decades-long impact on Arab music, theater, and political commentary.He was a mirror to Lebanese society, capturing its contradictions through sharp satire and unfiltered dialogue. His work spoke to generations, blending humor, politics, and heartbreak in a way few others could.