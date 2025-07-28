News
Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell
Lebanon News
28-07-2025 | 04:17
Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell
The funeral procession carrying the body of Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani arrived Monday at the church in Bikfaya, where a memorial service is set to be held.
Crowds gathered along the route to pay their respects to the late composer, playwright, and cultural icon whose influence spanned generations. The arrival at the church marks a solemn moment in the national farewell to Rahbani, whose legacy left an indelible mark on Lebanese arts.
Lebanon News
Ziad Rahbani
Funeral
Bikfaya
Church
Lebanon
