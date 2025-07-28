Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry

28-07-2025 | 14:49
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry

An Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon, has killed one person and wounded four others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

South Lebanon

Bint Jbeil

