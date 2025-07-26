China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organization

26-07-2025 | 01:41
China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organization
China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organization

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday proposed creating an organization for global AI cooperation, urging countries to coordinate development and security efforts for the rapidly advancing technology.

At the opening of the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, Li described AI as a new growth engine but noted fragmented governance. He stressed the need for greater coordination to develop a globally recognized framework for AI.

The three-day event gathers industry leaders and policymakers amid rising technological competition between China and the United States, with AI as a key battleground.

"Global AI governance remains fragmented. Countries differ greatly, especially in regulatory concepts and institutional rules," Li said.

"We should coordinate to quickly form a global AI governance framework with broad consensus," he said.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

China

AI

Global

Development

Security

Technology

