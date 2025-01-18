TikTok to 'go dark' in US Sunday unless government intervenes

Variety and Tech
2025-01-18 | 00:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
TikTok to &#39;go dark&#39; in US Sunday unless government intervenes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
TikTok to 'go dark' in US Sunday unless government intervenes

TikTok will "go dark" in the United States on Sunday unless the government gives clear assurances that service providers won't be held liable for breaking a law banning the video-sharing platform, it said Friday.

"Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19," TikTok said.

AFP
 

World News

Variety and Tech

TikTok

Ban

United States

Government

Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26

LBCI
World News
10:55

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-16

Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, Reuters sources say

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-10

'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05

Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-30

Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'

LBCI
World News
05:54

Italy's Meloni to attend Trump inauguration

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

UN Secretary-General Guterres meets President Aoun in Baabda, emphasizes support for Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More