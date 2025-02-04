Australia bans DeepSeek on government devices citing security concerns

04-02-2025 | 08:37
Australia bans DeepSeek on government devices citing security concerns
Australia bans DeepSeek on government devices citing security concerns

Australia has banned DeepSeek from all government devices over concerns that the Chinese artificial intelligence startup poses security risks, the government said Tuesday.

The Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs issued a mandatory direction for all government entities to "prevent the use or installation of DeepSeek products, applications and web services and where found remove all existing instances of DeepSeek products, applications and web services from all Australian Government systems and devices," the statement said.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said DeepSeek posed an "unacceptable risk" to government technology and the immediate ban was “to protect Australia’s national security and national interest,” several Australian media outlets reported on Tuesday evening.

The ban does not extend to devices of private citizens.


Reuters
 

Australia

DeepSeek

Government

Devices

Security

Concerns

