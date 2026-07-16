EU tells Google to share search data, open Android to AI rivals

Variety and Tech
16-07-2026 | 08:12
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EU tells Google to share search data, open Android to AI rivals
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EU tells Google to share search data, open Android to AI rivals

Google must share search data with other search engines and open up its Android operating system to rival AI services, the EU demanded on Thursday.

"Thanks to these measures, we hope to see emerging alternatives to Google Search and Google's AI services, such as Gemini, and that users in the EU can enjoy greater choice of services," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.

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