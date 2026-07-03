Global excitement over America's "royal wedding" between pop queen Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce reached fever pitch Friday with reports the couple had already tied the knot ahead of their A-list extravaganza at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.



Outshining national celebrations for America's 250th birthday on July Fourth, the wedding of the year is happening amid a record-breaking heat wave, an almost total news blackout, and a security lockdown normally reserved for heads of state.



"She is the biggest thing in America -- like she is our royalty, she is our queen, she is everything," said Alyssa Heinen, 24, from Manhattan.



"We are just so happy that she found the love of her life, and he happens to also be such a big deal. It feels like a royal wedding to us."



Frenzied reporting around the wedding included unidentified sources telling New York Post gossip column Page Six that the billionaire singer and three-time Super Bowl champion had already tied the knot in front of "a tiny group of loved ones."



Nevertheless, celebrity pals of the world's favorite English teacher and gym teacher were descending on New York for the celebration, which kicked off Thursday with a rehearsal dinner for 100 guests at the Garden.



Security fences have been placed all around the venue, and a large white tent has been erected at the VIP entrance to block incoming guests from view, while workers were seen adjusting giant curtains across the stadium's windows.



Singer Selena Gomez, reportedly a bridesmaid, shared a photo of herself in evening finery with her 405 million Instagram followers. "Girls" creator Lena Dunham, producer Jack Antonoff, and actors Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler were photographed near the Garden, which was ringed by barricades and police.



For Friday's main event, the 1,000 guests are reportedly banned from having phones and have signed non-disclosure agreements.



U.S. media said those with coveted invites include actress Zoe Kravitz and models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.



Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw will perform, while Ed Sheeran is also rumored to be among those taking the stage, according to Page Six.



The party will reportedly kick off with mid-afternoon cocktails, before a reception going into the night.



For more than a week, journalists have been staking out the Garden, sniffing around for clues. The U.S. newspaper of record, The New York Times, has dedicated two dozen reporters to covering the wedding.



Photographers have captured delivery trucks unloading large boxes labeled "Garden Party," while up-to-the-minute updates included the arrival of trucks with deliveries of donuts and lobster.



AFP