Amazon surges to more than $3 tn in market value for 1st time

Amazon reached a valuation of $3 trillion for the first time Monday, following rising for a second straight session after last week's strong earnings report.



Shares of the tech giant were up almost five percent at $284.49 in early trading, lifting the company's valuation to about $3.1 trillion. Amazon posted quarterly profits of more than $62 billion behind huge increases in two of its artificial intelligence-related businesses, AI cloud and chips.



AFP



