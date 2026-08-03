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Amazon surges to more than $3 tn in market value for 1st time
Variety and Tech
03-08-2026 | 10:04
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Amazon surges to more than $3 tn in market value for 1st time
Amazon reached a valuation of $3 trillion for the first time Monday, following rising for a second straight session after last week's strong earnings report.
Shares of the tech giant were up almost five percent at $284.49 in early trading, lifting the company's valuation to about $3.1 trillion. Amazon posted quarterly profits of more than $62 billion behind huge increases in two of its artificial intelligence-related businesses, AI cloud and chips.
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