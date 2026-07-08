OpenAI says powerful new model to launch publicly on Thursday

Variety and Tech
08-07-2026 | 00:54
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OpenAI says powerful new model to launch publicly on Thursday
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OpenAI says powerful new model to launch publicly on Thursday

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said Tuesday its latest powerful AI model series will be released to the public on Thursday, as reports said the U.S. government had given a broader launch the green light.

"GPT-5.6 Sol, along with Terra and Luna, will launch publicly this Thursday. We're expanding preview access globally now," the company said in an X post, without giving further details.

AFP

Variety and Tech

ChatGPT

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