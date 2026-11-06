Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Friday that civilian infrastructures were "under attack" following a wave of hacking incidents and bomb alerts.



"Right now we're not able to say whether the attack on plasma in France, the fake bomb threats on planes, or the assaults targeting food products are all connected. But they definitely all tell us the same thing: today, what is under attack are civilian infrastructures," Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Verona.



AFP



