G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says

World News
08-11-2026 | 12:50
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G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says
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G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Paris on Monday and Tuesday will discuss recent cyber attacks suspected ‌to have come from pro-Russian groups, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.

Reuters

World News

ministers

discuss

recent

cyber

attacks,

Italy

Russia says hit power substations in Ukraine and three ships in Black Sea
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