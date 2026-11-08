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G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says
World News
08-11-2026 | 12:50
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G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Paris on Monday and Tuesday will discuss recent cyber attacks suspected to have come from pro-Russian groups, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.
Reuters
World News
ministers
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