Shell keeps oil output steady until 2030 instead of cut
2023-06-14
UK oil giant Shell said Wednesday that it will keep crude output steady until 2030 instead of cuts, hitting the brakes on its transition to cleaner energy.
Shell will seek to stabilize liquids production to 2030, it said in a statement ahead of an investor day, having previously called for an oil output reduction of between one and two percent per year.
AFP
