Shell keeps oil output steady until 2030 instead of cut

World News
2023-06-14 | 03:37
Shell keeps oil output steady until 2030 instead of cut
Shell keeps oil output steady until 2030 instead of cut

UK oil giant Shell said Wednesday that it will keep crude output steady until 2030 instead of cuts, hitting the brakes on its transition to cleaner energy.

Shell will seek to stabilize liquids production to 2030, it said in a statement ahead of an investor day, having previously called for an oil output reduction of between one and two percent per year.


AFP
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

