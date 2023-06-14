News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron demands French AI 'champions'
World News
2023-06-14 | 13:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Macron demands French AI 'champions'
President Emmanuel Macron made a pitch on Wednesday for France to become a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) as he spoke at VivaTech in Paris, one of Europe's biggest technology trade shows.
He announced 500 million euros ($543 million) in new funding to "create champions" in AI and praised projects targeting French speakers, as concern grows about Silicon Valley firms fuelling English-language domination of AI systems.
Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk is scheduled to appear at VivaTech on Friday, when he is likely to talk about his company Neuralink, which recently won US approval for human testing of technology that uses implants to link brains with computers.
More than 2,000 firms are displaying at VivaTech, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with products ranging from augmented-reality ski masks to an AI-animated bot that allows you to "chat" with Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh.
Tens of thousands are expected to visit the event, with Saturday opens to the public.
Macron is a regular visitor and this year his intervention promises to ramp up the competition for primacy in AI technology in Europe, with Britain having made a slew of announcements recently.
Macron, who earlier confirmed that he will meet Musk on Friday, talked of boosting the level of training in AI to create several centres of excellence.
He appeared on stage with the founders of several French startups, including Mistral AI, which announced this week it had raised 105 million euros -- a record for a French AI firm.
Macron has also encouraged the European Union to pass AI regulations as soon as possible, but warned against regulation without investment.
"The worst scenario would be a Europe that invests much less than the Americans and the Chinese but starts by creating regulation," he said.
"This scenario is possible but it would not be the one I would support."
The EU's AI Act has been rumbling through the bloc's legislative processes since 2021 and is unlikely to be in force for several years.
AFP
World News
Macron
AI
France
Next
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:32
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
09:32
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
0
Variety and Tech
05:47
Musk and Macron headline France technology show
Variety and Tech
05:47
Musk and Macron headline France technology show
0
Middle East News
01:55
France’s Macron to Host Saudi Crown Prince for Mideast Talks
Middle East News
01:55
France’s Macron to Host Saudi Crown Prince for Mideast Talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
0
World News
13:43
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
13:43
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
0
World News
12:35
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
World News
12:35
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
0
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
3
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
4
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
5
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
7
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
8
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More