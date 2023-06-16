US stocks steady after prior session rally

World News
2023-06-16 | 09:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US stocks steady after prior session rally
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
US stocks steady after prior session rally

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Friday as equities held on to weekly gains amid greater optimism over US central bank policy and the economic outlook.

A day after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, major indices added more than one percent on Thursday as investors bet the US central bank's rate-hiking cycle was finished, or nearly done.

Sentiment has also been boosted by an array of US economic data that has bolstered hopes that the world's biggest economy can avert a recession.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 34,480.43, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,432.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,770.84.

Among individual companies, Adobe rocketed 3.7 percent higher after reporting record quarterly revenues and projecting greater-than-expected profits in the current quarter.

The software giant said it is well-positioned to "lead" in the new era of generative artificial intelligence.




AFP
 

World News

US

Stocks

Steady

Prior

Session

Rally

LBCI Next
Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

US stocks open higher, extending rally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

MP Sethrida Geagea calls for serious session to elect president, criticizes Speaker's inaction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:50

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
World News
12:33

Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding miscalculations'

LBCI
World News
12:23

Haiti at risk of 'civil war' without international force: minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Culture Minister responds to Borell's stance on Syrian refugees and relations with Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More