News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US warship to visit Vietnam's Danang
World News
2023-06-23 | 06:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US warship to visit Vietnam's Danang
A United States warship will begin a port call to the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Sunday, as Washington and Hanoi look to boost ties in the face of heightened military activity in the South China Sea.
The USS Ronald Reagan's visit comes as the US and Vietnam celebrate the 10th anniversary of their "comprehensive partnership", with the two countries sharing increasingly close trade links as well as concern over China's growing strength in the region.
This will be the third visit by a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam war.
Confirming the ship's visit, Pham Thu Hang, spokesperson for Vietnam's foreign ministry, said Thursday all these port calls are an "ordinary friendship exchange for peace, stability and cooperation and development in the region and the world".
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a quick visit to Hanoi in April, and made it clear he wanted to upgrade diplomatic ties.
The visit by the warship lasts until June 30 and includes a number of cultural and community events, such as a concert by the US Navy band, a visit to an orphanage and sports matches.
China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.
AFP
World News
US
Warship
Visit
Vietnam
Danang
Next
Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe
Eurozone economic growth slows sharply in June
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus
Lebanon News
05:02
Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus
0
World News
2023-06-19
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
World News
2023-06-19
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
0
World News
2023-06-14
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
World News
2023-06-14
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:06
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
World News
08:06
Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike
0
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
World News
07:45
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
0
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
World News
07:31
Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies
0
World News
07:24
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece
World News
07:24
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
Sports News
2023-06-09
After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome
Sports News
2023-06-09
After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
5
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
8
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More