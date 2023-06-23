A United States warship will begin a port call to the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Sunday, as Washington and Hanoi look to boost ties in the face of heightened military activity in the South China Sea.



The USS Ronald Reagan's visit comes as the US and Vietnam celebrate the 10th anniversary of their "comprehensive partnership", with the two countries sharing increasingly close trade links as well as concern over China's growing strength in the region.



This will be the third visit by a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam war.



Confirming the ship's visit, Pham Thu Hang, spokesperson for Vietnam's foreign ministry, said Thursday all these port calls are an "ordinary friendship exchange for peace, stability and cooperation and development in the region and the world".



The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a quick visit to Hanoi in April, and made it clear he wanted to upgrade diplomatic ties.



The visit by the warship lasts until June 30 and includes a number of cultural and community events, such as a concert by the US Navy band, a visit to an orphanage and sports matches.



China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

AFP