US warship to visit Vietnam's Danang

World News
2023-06-23 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US warship to visit Vietnam&#39;s Danang
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US warship to visit Vietnam's Danang

A United States warship will begin a port call to the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Sunday, as Washington and Hanoi look to boost ties in the face of heightened military activity in the South China Sea.

The USS Ronald Reagan's visit comes as the US and Vietnam celebrate the 10th anniversary of their "comprehensive partnership", with the two countries sharing increasingly close trade links as well as concern over China's growing strength in the region.

This will be the third visit by a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam war.

Confirming the ship's visit, Pham Thu Hang, spokesperson for Vietnam's foreign ministry, said Thursday all these port calls are an "ordinary friendship exchange for peace, stability and cooperation and development in the region and the world".

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a quick visit to Hanoi in April, and made it clear he wanted to upgrade diplomatic ties.

The visit by the warship lasts until June 30 and includes a number of cultural and community events, such as a concert by the US Navy band, a visit to an orphanage and sports matches.

China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.
 
AFP

World News

US

Warship

Visit

Vietnam

Danang

LBCI Next
Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe
Eurozone economic growth slows sharply in June
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:06

Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike

LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

LBCI
World News
07:31

Macron says 'complete consensus' on reforming global financial bodies

LBCI
World News
07:24

280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-09

After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More