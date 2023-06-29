Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader

World News
2023-06-29 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader

Turkmenistan on Thursday inaugurated Arkadag, a $ 5-billion "smart" city built in honor of former strongman leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, cementing one of the most extraordinary personality cults in the world.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, his son and current president, unveiled the city around 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of the capital Ashgabat during a grandiose ceremony attended by AFP journalists.

The ex-Soviet Central Asian nation is one of the most secretive countries in the world, and access for foreign media is extremely rare.

The new city built in the foothills of the picturesque Kopet-Dag mountains is named after Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who ruled over the country between 2006 and 2022 and now carries the title Hero Arkadag (Protector).

"Glory to Arkadag and Serdar, glory to the Turkmen leader," participants dressed in traditional Turkmen clothes chanted during the ceremony.

The former president, who turned 66 on Thursday, remains the real decision-maker in the country, observers say. The elder Berdymukhamedov was making the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and was not present at the ceremony.

Rights groups have accused Turkmenistan of channeling money from its gas profits on lavish projects promoting Berdymukhamedov's personality cult with little benefit for the broader population.

Arkadag, which is in an earthquake zone, will eventually have a population of around 73,000, authorities have said.

The city is dotted with monuments including a sculpture in honor of Berdymukhamedov atop an Akhal-Teke horse, his favorite breed.

Officials have billed Arkadag as a "city of the future", adding that "green" technologies were used in its construction.

An employee of the construction and architecture ministry said that Berdymukhamedov had closely overseen the project and provided his "valuable recommendations."

"Thanks to his efforts, a beautiful city has appeared on the land of our valiant ancestors," the employee said on condition of anonymity.



AFP
 

World News

Turkmenistan

Unveil

City

Honor

National

Leader

LBCI Next
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts

LBCI
World News
00:46

Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:14

Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Armenia, Turkey leaders hold rare phone talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:55

Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years

LBCI
World News
07:45

Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

LBCI
World News
07:02

EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:05

France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-27

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:37

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:14

Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:24

Record number of Catholics leave German Church

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us

LBCI
Middle East News
00:20

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More