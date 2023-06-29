News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader
World News
2023-06-29 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkmenistan unveils $5 bn city in honor of national leader
Turkmenistan on Thursday inaugurated Arkadag, a $ 5-billion "smart" city built in honor of former strongman leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, cementing one of the most extraordinary personality cults in the world.
Serdar Berdymukhamedov, his son and current president, unveiled the city around 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of the capital Ashgabat during a grandiose ceremony attended by AFP journalists.
The ex-Soviet Central Asian nation is one of the most secretive countries in the world, and access for foreign media is extremely rare.
The new city built in the foothills of the picturesque Kopet-Dag mountains is named after Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who ruled over the country between 2006 and 2022 and now carries the title Hero Arkadag (Protector).
"Glory to Arkadag and Serdar, glory to the Turkmen leader," participants dressed in traditional Turkmen clothes chanted during the ceremony.
The former president, who turned 66 on Thursday, remains the real decision-maker in the country, observers say. The elder Berdymukhamedov was making the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and was not present at the ceremony.
Rights groups have accused Turkmenistan of channeling money from its gas profits on lavish projects promoting Berdymukhamedov's personality cult with little benefit for the broader population.
Arkadag, which is in an earthquake zone, will eventually have a population of around 73,000, authorities have said.
The city is dotted with monuments including a sculpture in honor of Berdymukhamedov atop an Akhal-Teke horse, his favorite breed.
Officials have billed Arkadag as a "city of the future", adding that "green" technologies were used in its construction.
An employee of the construction and architecture ministry said that Berdymukhamedov had closely overseen the project and provided his "valuable recommendations."
"Thanks to his efforts, a beautiful city has appeared on the land of our valiant ancestors," the employee said on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
Turkmenistan
Unveil
City
Honor
National
Leader
Next
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
0
World News
00:46
Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis
World News
00:46
Sri Lanka unveils debt restructure plan to tackle economic crisis
0
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
0
Middle East News
08:25
Armenia, Turkey leaders hold rare phone talks
Middle East News
08:25
Armenia, Turkey leaders hold rare phone talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:55
Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years
World News
07:55
Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years
0
World News
07:45
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
World News
07:45
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
0
World News
07:02
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
World News
07:02
EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine
0
World News
06:05
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
World News
06:05
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
0
Middle East News
06:34
Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning
Middle East News
06:34
Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
2
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
4
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
5
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
6
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
7
Middle East News
00:20
Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police
Middle East News
00:20
Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police
8
Middle East News
09:51
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Middle East News
09:51
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More