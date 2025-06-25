UK to reintroduce nuclear weapon-capable aircraft under NATO

Britain will reintroduce fighter jets capable of carrying atomic weapons to support NATO's nuclear mission, expanding the country's deterrence arsenal, which is currently limited to submarine-launched missiles, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said Tuesday.



The country will purchase 12 nuclear weapon-capable F-35A fighters in the "biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation", Downing Street said in a statement, adding Starmer would announce the plan at a NATO summit Wednesday.



AFP