UK to reintroduce nuclear weapon-capable aircraft under NATO

25-06-2025 | 00:16
UK to reintroduce nuclear weapon-capable aircraft under NATO
UK to reintroduce nuclear weapon-capable aircraft under NATO

Britain will reintroduce fighter jets capable of carrying atomic weapons to support NATO's nuclear mission, expanding the country's deterrence arsenal, which is currently limited to submarine-launched missiles, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said Tuesday.

The country will purchase 12 nuclear weapon-capable F-35A fighters in the "biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation", Downing Street said in a statement, adding Starmer would announce the plan at a NATO summit Wednesday.

AFP

