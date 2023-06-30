News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK warns citizens traveling to France about unrest
World News
2023-06-30 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK warns citizens traveling to France about unrest
The UK on Friday updated its official travel advice to warn citizens planning to visit France about unrest sparked by a police officer's killing of a teenage.
"Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place," said the latest advice issued by the foreign ministry.
AFP
World News
UK
Citizens
Travel
France
Unrest
Next
Macron calls on parents to keep child rioters off the streets
Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:49
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
World News
06:49
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
0
World News
2023-06-29
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
World News
2023-06-29
France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting
0
World News
2023-06-29
Fresh unrest in France as anger simmers over police shooting
World News
2023-06-29
Fresh unrest in France as anger simmers over police shooting
0
World News
2023-06-14
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
2023-06-14
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
0
World News
08:38
Macron calls on parents to keep child rioters off the streets
World News
08:38
Macron calls on parents to keep child rioters off the streets
0
World News
07:30
Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov
World News
07:30
Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov
0
World News
06:49
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
World News
06:49
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-18
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
2023-03-18
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
4
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
5
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More