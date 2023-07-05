The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday

Bogotá, July 5, 2023 (AFP) - The Colombian government and the "National Liberation Army," the last rebel movement still active in this South American country, announced on Tuesday the suspension of offensive military operations starting from Thursday, ahead of a ceasefire that will take effect on August 3.



The command of the National Liberation Army ordered its fighters to "stop all offensive military activities" and intelligence operations "against the armed forces and police" starting from midnight Thursday, June 6 (05:00 GMT).



Government officials told the AFP that this announcement signifies an end to armed clashes before the ceasefire between both sides for a duration of six months, signed on the ninth of June, is set to commence on the third of August.



However, the National Liberation Army has called on its forces to "keep all defensive systems ready" in case government forces launch an attack.



The ceasefire, overseen by the United Nations, particularly stipulates a halt to crimes against civilians and officials, such as kidnapping operations.



Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez confirmed to reporters that the government will swiftly issue a decree ordering the "suspension of offensive operations" starting from Thursday.



At the end of June, despite the impending ceasefire, Colombian forces killed six fighters of the National Liberation Army in the Arauca region (East).



Since then, the commander of the National Liberation Army, Antonio Garcia, has confirmed that the army and auxiliary forces are carrying out operations in major towns like Choco (Northwest).



Velasquez indicated that a faction of the National Liberation Army that did not sign the ceasefire agreement is considering a "military strike" in this area.



The "National Liberation Army," formed in 1964 inspired by the Cuban revolution, had 5,850 fighters in 2022, according to Colombian authorities.



Encouraged by President Gustavo Petro, the Colombian government has been negotiating with the "National Liberation Army," the last rebel movement still active in the Colombian guerrilla war, since the end of 2022.



Talks began in November in Caracas before continuing in March in Mexico.



The two sides are scheduled to meet again starting from August 14 in Venezuela to continue the dialogue.

