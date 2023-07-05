News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday
World News
2023-07-05 | 04:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday
Bogotá, July 5, 2023 (AFP) - The Colombian government and the "National Liberation Army," the last rebel movement still active in this South American country, announced on Tuesday the suspension of offensive military operations starting from Thursday, ahead of a ceasefire that will take effect on August 3.
The command of the National Liberation Army ordered its fighters to "stop all offensive military activities" and intelligence operations "against the armed forces and police" starting from midnight Thursday, June 6 (05:00 GMT).
Government officials told the AFP that this announcement signifies an end to armed clashes before the ceasefire between both sides for a duration of six months, signed on the ninth of June, is set to commence on the third of August.
However, the National Liberation Army has called on its forces to "keep all defensive systems ready" in case government forces launch an attack.
The ceasefire, overseen by the United Nations, particularly stipulates a halt to crimes against civilians and officials, such as kidnapping operations.
Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez confirmed to reporters that the government will swiftly issue a decree ordering the "suspension of offensive operations" starting from Thursday.
At the end of June, despite the impending ceasefire, Colombian forces killed six fighters of the National Liberation Army in the Arauca region (East).
Since then, the commander of the National Liberation Army, Antonio Garcia, has confirmed that the army and auxiliary forces are carrying out operations in major towns like Choco (Northwest).
Velasquez indicated that a faction of the National Liberation Army that did not sign the ceasefire agreement is considering a "military strike" in this area.
The "National Liberation Army," formed in 1964 inspired by the Cuban revolution, had 5,850 fighters in 2022, according to Colombian authorities.
Encouraged by President Gustavo Petro, the Colombian government has been negotiating with the "National Liberation Army," the last rebel movement still active in the Colombian guerrilla war, since the end of 2022.
Talks began in November in Caracas before continuing in March in Mexico.
The two sides are scheduled to meet again starting from August 14 in Venezuela to continue the dialogue.
AFP
World News
Colombian
Government
National
Liberation
Army
Ceasfire
Next
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
World News
06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
0
Sports News
05:39
Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America
Sports News
05:39
Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Maronite Patriarch calls for international conference on Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
05:16
Maronite Patriarch calls for international conference on Lebanon's future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:43
The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News
06:43
The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
0
World News
06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
World News
06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
0
World News
05:54
Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13
World News
05:54
Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13
0
World News
05:02
Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede
World News
05:02
Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
0
World News
2023-06-16
Trendy French Island limits visitors to fight 'over tourism'
World News
2023-06-16
Trendy French Island limits visitors to fight 'over tourism'
0
World News
04:04
"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."
World News
04:04
"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."
0
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
2
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
4
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
5
Variety and Tech
03:26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
Variety and Tech
03:26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
6
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
7
Lebanon Economy
11:14
Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version
Lebanon Economy
11:14
Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More