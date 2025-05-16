Taiwan president rallies the troops ahead of possible Chinese drills

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te offered his support and encouragement to the armed forces on Friday ahead of what the government has warned could be a new round of Chinese military exercises near the island from as early as next week.



Taiwan cannot rule out that China will hold more military drills to "stir up trouble" around Tuesday's one-year anniversary of Lai taking office, a senior government spokesperson said on Thursday in Taipei.



China calls Lai a "separatist" and has rebuffed his multiple offers for talks. Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims over the democratic and entirely separately governed island, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.



Lai visited army engineers and anti-submarine helicopter crews at bases in the southern city of Kaohsiung to thank them for their efforts before the traditional Dragon Boat festival at the end of the month.



Reuters