Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP

World News
16-05-2025 | 02:58
High views
Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP
0min
Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks: AFP

An AFP correspondent said that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Istanbul on Friday ahead of the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

Although Rubio was not expected to join the talks, which are slated to begin at 0930 GMT, he said he and other U.S. officials would hold meetings with the Ukrainians and Russians during the morning.

AFP

World News

Marco Rubio

US

Turkey

Talks

Ukraine

