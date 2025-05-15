News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin, Trump to skip Ukraine's peace talks that Russian leader proposed
World News
15-05-2025 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin, Trump to skip Ukraine's peace talks that Russian leader proposed
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated they would not attend what could be the first direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in three years on Thursday, with the Kremlin sending instead a group of experienced technocrats.
Putin on Sunday proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday "without any preconditions". Late on Wednesday, the Kremlin said the delegation would include presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin - but Putin's name was not on the list.
After the Kremlin's delegation announcement, a U.S. official said Trump, who is on a three-nation tour of the Middle East, would not attend. The U.S. leader had said earlier that he was considering participating.
Reuters
World News
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Ceasefire
Next
Trump says Gulf tour could raise up to $4 trillion
Trump says 'getting close' to Iran nuclear deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
0
World News
2025-04-21
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
World News
2025-04-21
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
0
World News
2025-02-19
Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'
World News
2025-02-19
Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'
0
World News
2025-02-23
Putin says Russian soldiers in Ukraine 'defending Russia's future'
World News
2025-02-23
Putin says Russian soldiers in Ukraine 'defending Russia's future'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:53
Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'
World News
05:53
Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'
0
World News
04:03
IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister
World News
04:03
IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister
0
World News
03:57
South Africa's president to visit US next week to meet Trump
World News
03:57
South Africa's president to visit US next week to meet Trump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-05-07
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-05-07
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
3
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
4
Lebanon News
07:30
Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:30
Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
6
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
7
Lebanon News
09:08
Interior Minister Hajjar says Tripoli vote count nearing completion, denies fraud
Lebanon News
09:08
Interior Minister Hajjar says Tripoli vote count nearing completion, denies fraud
8
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More